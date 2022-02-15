Student seeks Sh14m in damages from police over stray bullet

It has been almost six years since she last saw with her two eyes.

Every day, she wonders how her life would have been had her left eye not stopped a police officer’s stray bullet. The bullet was meant to stop a remandee from escaping custody at the Migori G.K. Prison on May 27, 2016.

Her life changed, with the prospects of following her chosen career path obscured. For months, she lay in hospital, wincing in pain. Resilient, she went back to school, joined her classmates, who had gained four months since she was admitted in hospital, and went on to score a C-minus in the 2018 KCSE examination.

It was only after finishing secondary school that her father sued the prison warder and the State in December 2018. They won the case in August 2019. However, almost three years later, Ms Quinter Amondi is yet to receive a single cent of the Sh14 million awarded to her for damages by the court.

A classical game of hide and seek between the AG’s office and the victim’s lawyer threatens to derail justice for Ms Amondi.

Active in sports

Her only mistake was being an active student at St Albert’s Ulanda Girls High School. She participated in sporting activities and had been part of her school’s sports team in the lake region term two secondary school games at Migori Boys High School.

Ms Amondi, now 21, recalls she was watching a handball game between Lwanda Magwar and Barding Boys secondary schools at around 10am.

Unknown to the hundreds of students in the open field, an inmate, Rodgers Odhiambo, was escaping from custody at the Migori G.K. Prison and had run towards Migori Boys Secondary School.

He knew what he was doing was wrong. To elude the prison warders hot on his heels, he believed that his only escape route would be mingling with students and using them as human shields to prevent the law enforcement officers from shooting at him.

Hit in her left eye

He was wrong. The plan did not work. A warder named Simon Dunda and armed with a G3 rifle (serial number 011455) loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm bullets, spotted the fleeing miscreant. He lost no time; he fired several rounds at him. One of these bullets hit Ms Amondi’s left eye.

“However, it is good to note that the suspected officer was not (the) only one who fired his firearm. Other warders also fired at the escapee, but accidentally the bullet hit Quinter Amondi in her left eye, which was damaged extensively,” said the covering report handed to the chief magistrate’s court in Migori.

An initial investigation by the Migori DCI classified Ms Amondi’s shooting as a “misadventure”, adding that the victim was innocent and the officer did not have the intention of harming her.

Shell-shocked and in anguish, Ms Amondi, then 16, was rushed to Ombo Hospital and later referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment.

“The degree of injury was ascertained as grievous harm. The firearm involved was taken to Nairobi to the ballistic experts, who examined it. The report is that the G3 rifle was found to be serviceable and it can fire,” the report on the incident said.

Fred Ojwando, the father of the victim, then working in Nairobi, was alerted about the unfortunate happenings and quickly rushed to Eldoret to visit his daughter, who was undergoing surgery.

Eye removed

“That bullet maimed my daughter. She was admitted at MTRH for three weeks. Her entire left eye was removed and her attending doctor informed us that the hole exposed her to meningitis,” Mr Ojwando told the Nation.

He transferred his daughter to Nairobi, where she stayed with him for three months to recuperate while being attended to at St Francis Community Hospital.

“My daughter suffered double vision, severe headaches and discharged a lot of tears from her eye. The bullet injured her badly. All we wanted was reconstructive surgery. We were in court for seven months and the judgment was ruled in her favour.”

A subsequent facial bones scan conducted in Nairobi revealed the extensive damage on the teenager.

“There are multiple left facial fractures as follows; left zygomatic fracture with fixation noted, multiple comminuted fractures of the superior, anterior, lateral and medial walls of the left maxillary sinus, inferior, medial and lateral walls of the left orbit, left ethmoid bone… Left globe is not visualised,” part of the CT scan report noted.

She also suffered a nasal injury that pushed her nose to the left.

The last time the family heard about the Sh14 million for general damages and an additional Sh73,500 for special damages was on August 14, 2019 when the chief magistrate’s court in Migori ruled on the matter.

“It is apparent from what the plaintiff herself testified and what her teacher testified. The plaintiff will not achieve her peak that she had aspired to prior to the gunshot incident,” Chief Magistrate Richard Odenyo said.

“I do therefore find that the plaintiff has brought out a case fit for the court’s award of general damages for pain and suffering as well as for the compensation for a diminished life.

“I do therefore award the plaintiff the sum of Sh14 million as general damages.”

He also awarded Ms Amondi an extra Sh73,500 for special damages.

Harboured no bitterness

Despite all the pain that came with being shot and the slow healing process, Ms Amondi harboured no bitterness to the warder who shot her and nor is her heart filled with bile now. Her statement on the incident bore witness to this fact.

“During the period I was in hospital, a day I cannot remember, I overheard my mum converse with her friends about the incident and I told her not to be bitter since the police officer was only executing his duties,” she said in her statement, as recorded in the Director of Public Prosecution’s letter addressed to the Migori DCI.

The only thing the family seeks is compensation that will help them afford the expensive reconstructive plastic surgery to seal the left eye that has now begun oozing “whitish liquid” and enable Ms Amondi to live a “more comfortable life”.

“We have been pursuing the compensation for almost three years. The office of the Attorney-General received the court’s judgment but they are yet to (approve) the payment as directed,” Ms Amondi’s father said.

“At some point, they informed us the amount was too high and that they would appeal against it but we have not heard from them regarding the appeal.”

The family was advised by a senior litigation officer at the AG’s office to write a letter to the Ministry of Interior’s State Department of Correctional Services before it proceeded with payment as it was the involved State department.

However, the department informed the family that it had not received a letter of no objection from the Attorney-General’s Office and it could, therefore, not make any payment. The family has received no feedback since.

The situation at Mr Ojwando’s home is dire as he suddenly lost his job in 2020 following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unable to take the non-response from the Attorney-General further, he wrote to the Commission on Administrative Justice and the State Department of Correctional Services on January 12, 2021.

No feedback

The letter pleaded with the two offices to resolve the matter, citing the potential health risks to Ms Amondi owing to the unattended left eye socket, adding that her life had been grossly affected by the shooting.

“It is our humble request that your esteemed office intervenes and the girl gets compensated as per the court’s decree so that proper reconstructive surgery could be done on her to restore her physical beauty and esteem and also save her from (the) risk of meningitis as per the doctor’s advice,” Mr Ojwando’s letter said.

“We have pursued the compensation part of it but our effort has borne no fruit.”

He has not received any feedback from both offices.

A senior legal officer at the Correctional Services privy to the matter told the Nation that the major issue lay in the failure of the AG’s office to issue the family with a letter of no objection and as such “our hands are tied”.

Elias Mutuma, the family’s lawyer, cited frustration by the AG’s office, which has been “taking us in rounds and not coming out straight to tell us what the matter is”.

“The AG’s office told me that they had appealed the matter since 2020 yet we have never been served by any court nor received any paperwork or any indication that an appeal has been made on the case. As such, we cannot file our response,” Mr Mutuma said.

He has checked all available and accessible court files to ascertain whether there was any appeal made by the AG regarding the case but has not found any.

“We will soon go to the AG’s office and issue an ultimatum that they solve this matter. If they fail to do so, we will be moving to the High Court for judicial review so that the AG is forced to fast-track this case and Ms Amondi gets compensated,” he said.

Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto rejected the claims that the AG had refused to write the letter of no objection, saying the matter was appealed and was still in court. He then produced a copy of a court attendance sheet showing Mr Mutuma as one of the attendees at a meeting held at the AG’s chambers in Kisii on June 29, 2020 regarding the appeal.

“The lawyer for the claimant/respondent, Mr Mutuma, was in court on June 29, 2020 when directions were given on filing of applications,” Mr Ogeto said.

However, on September 13, 2020, the day the hearing of the appeal was to take place, the court did not sit but notified the parties that dates would be given at the registry, Mr Ogeto explained.

“That is why there was a notice for October 1, 2020 from the court. Directions were issued that the appeal proceed by way of submissions. Counsel has since filed our submissions.”

Shocked

On the other end, Mr Mutuma denied ever being served with the appeal documents and was shocked when the Nation showed him a copy of the appeal and court attendance sheet shared by the solicitor-general.

“I am surprised. I have never seen these documents. They keep these documents in their offices to stall the progress. I have not made any appearance on this matter,” he said.

Mr Ojwando wants nothing but justice for his daughter, who is now a first-year hospitality student at Utalii College. The family is struggling to pay her school fees.

“We have spent hundreds of thousands for her treatment. She is a very bright student who would have scored very highly,” he said.

He added: “All her dreams are now a mirage. All we want is justice. Bwana AG, please, fast-track our compensation.”