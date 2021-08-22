Student by day, cabbie by night, Mugambi toasts bar exams success

Kennedy Mutua Mugambi

Kennedy Mugambi in his taxi on August 20, 2021. He recently passed his bar exams.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • By the time Kennedy Mutua Mugambi was joining the Kenya School of Law (KSL) in January last year, he had cut his teeth in the taxi business.
  • Mugambi sat his final exams at KSL in June this year. By then, he had covered well over 90,000 kilometres as a taxi driver.

Passing law exams in which more than half the class routinely fails is cause for celebration. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.