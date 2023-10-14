Stop blanket condemnation of Palestine, advises Kenyan Muslim cleric

A Muslim cleric has called for sobriety in resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, but called out those who condemn the latter instead of working for peace.

Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, the organising secretary of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK), said it was wrong for a section of religious leaders to condemn Palestine over the conflict when the nation had borne the brunt of Israel's atrocities for many decades.

Last Saturday, Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 civilians and capturing more than 150 others. Israel has since launched fresh air strikes and is believed to be preparing to retaliate.

Sheikh Khalifa said it was hypocritical to blame only Palestine when its residents have been suffering since 1948 when Israel became a republic. Sheikh Khalifa said that since the creation of the Jewish nation, Palestine has suffered the most from constant attacks and its people treated like prisoners in their own land.

“Palestinians have suffered for a long time from atrocities committed by Israel. Their land was taken and they have been oppressed, maimed and killed. Those condemning should do so to both sides in equal measure,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

“Why do we want to portray it as if the death of Israelites is more painful than Palestinians? The blood of a Palestinian is the same as that of an Israelite,” added the Muslim cleric and scholar.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Coalition of Church Alliances and Ministries (KCCAM), led by Bishop Geoffrey Njuguna, expressed support and sympathy for Israel, but called for a ceasefire by both sides. KCCAM also called on Hamas militias to release the Israeli citizens they are holding captive after last week’s attack.

“As we call for peace, we should agree that Palestine has suffered the most in the past. As a country, the government has its say on the issue same as religious leaders but what is important is we stand for the truth," said Sheikh Khalifa.

“Kenya shouldn’t just make a decision on this issue because its associates in the international community are doing so, but should prioritise peace. This is not a war which should take a religious dimension in our country.”

In a statement last Saturday, President William Ruto condemned the attacks and said Kenya doesn't support terrorism. He stressed that all acts of terrorism and violence are unjustifiable, regardless of the perpetrators.