Stocks of crucial Covid-19 drug run out

Nyeri Referral Hospital

Patients at Nyeri Referral Hospital wait for their temperatures to be checked. Intensive care units in Nairobi and several other counties are full as Covid-19 cases drastically rise. 

What you need to know:

  • Forty-five were on ventilators, some 159 on supplementary oxygen and 32 on observation.
  • The drug was out of stock in most pharmacies, with some opting not to stock it because of the high price

A drug used to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients can hardly be found in Kenya even as the third wave ravages communities.

