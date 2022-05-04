Stay orders are slowing the wheels of justice, judge says

The High Court has ruled that where orders suspending the hearing of a criminal case are merited and granted, a court must ensure that the substantive case is heard and determined within the shortest time possible.

This, the court said, will eliminate the danger of perpetual stay orders that serve the purpose of unfairly delaying criminal trials.

Justice John Mativo said that interim stay orders pending the hearing of the main suit issued by superior courts have become an extreme way of slowing the criminal justice process.

“It unfolds the apparent apathy on the part of all those concerned with administration of criminal justice, which may erode public confidence in the Judiciary as a whole,” said Justice Mativo.

Justice Mativo said that public interest demands that criminal cases, especially those related to serious crimes, corruption, abuse of office and theft of public funds, be concluded within a reasonable time so that those found guilty are punished.

The judge made the ruling in a case where Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) official Augustine Wachira Maganjo challenged his prosecution over alleged corruption.

Justice Mativo also said that the public gets frustrated if at every stage there is a delay and the process is not allowed to take its normal course.

He added that with the passage of time, existing evidence may vanish and oral evidence, which in most cases is vital to the prosecution, becomes distorted.

“Hostile witnesses and witnesses with faded memories will be writ large in the system with the long passage of time, resulting in a low rate of convictions and even implication of innocent accused persons,” said the judge.

The Kebs official, who is facing a charge of stealing Sh26.3 million from the agency, lost his bid to stop his prosecution. Justice Mativo dismissed Mr Maganjo’s petition saying he had not demonstrated that his prosecution lacked a factual basis or was an abuse of the court process. He also directed the case against Mr Maganjo, who is charged alongside four colleagues in a magistrate court, proceed to hearing and determination.

“The law says that it is not for this court to determine the veracity of or to weigh the strength of the evidence or accused person’s defence. That’s a function for the trial court,” said Justice Mativo.

The judge said the court can only intervene if there are cogent and proven allegations of violation of the constitution, threats of violation of rights or in circumstances where it is evident that the accused will not be afforded a fair trial.

“The detailed version tendered before this court by the petitioner trying to explain his innocence is a misdirected invitation to this court to perform the functions of the trial court,” he said.

He further ruled that the arrest, investigation and prosecution of Mr Maganjo were not illegal.

In his petition, Mr Maganjo, a quality assurance manager, wanted an order issued to quash the charges and proceedings against him. He also wanted Kebs or any of its officers prohibited from suspending, interdicting or dismissing him from employment or bringing disciplinary proceedings against him pending the hearing and determination of his petition.