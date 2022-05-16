State urged to set up special fund to support science journalism

The government has been urged to set up a special fund to support science journalism in Kenya in a bid to fight food insecurity and improve livelihoods.

The chief executive officer cum secretary of Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA), a not for profit organisation, Aghan Daniel said the recent Annual Journalism Excellence Award (AJEA), which was dominated by science journalists, was a clear indicator of the need to set up such a fund.

Mr Aghan said science reporting requires more resources and there is a need for starting a special fund that can support their efforts.

"Science journalists go an extra mile to do an effective science story. If we can have some investments in science journalism we can get it right from the word go," he said.

During the AJEA awards, science journalists dominated the awards that were organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Some of the science journalists who shone include Ruth Keah of Radio Rahma (ICT and development), Angela Oketch of Nation (Health Reporting), and Mactilda Mbenywe of Standard (mental health and wellness print), and Amina Mbuthia (health reporting digital).

Others were Gabriel Ingubu of Tandaza FM (health reporting radio), Jackson Okata of Zenger News (Agriculture food security digital), and Hesborn Etyang of Star Digital (health reporting), Lidigu Lionel of Nation (health reporting) among other winners.

Mr Aghan called on the National Commission of Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI) to come up with clear guidelines and projects to support science journalism.

"We have a critical mass of science journalists in Kenya doing commendable work but they lack support from the government," said Mr Aghan.

Meanwhile, MESHA has tipped science journalists in Kenya on reporting on gene editing.

Mr Aghan said gene editing, which is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified or replaced in the genome of a living organism, is key to food security.

Gene editing is the science that is going on in Africa, especially on issues of technology and various countries are at the formative stages of developing their laws.

Only two countries-Kenya and Nigeria have some semblance of law regarding gene editing.

He said science journalists must strive to understand what gene editing is all about before they can go out and report accurately and effectively.

"Gene editing is all about food security. This is a technology that wants to complement Genetically Modified Organism (GMO which in itself helps to edit out a trait that you may not desire in a given plant or product."

He said journalists' knowledge of gene editing will enable them to report accurately and positively on the technology and that is why MESHA was on the frontline to give science journalists the right skills through training like mobile journalism and solution-based journalism.

Mr Aghan said that with proper reporting skills, science journalists will contribute immensely toward food security as the current technologies have the potential to help us fight the food insecurity that is rampant in Africa.

"Good reporting is about saving lives and food security is not just about production but also fighting malnutrition, improving trade and environmental conservation," added Mr Aghan.

He said MESHA will entrench issues of gene editing in the fourth edition of its strategic plan for 2023-2027 to help its members deliver timely and accurate information on their areas of specialisation like gene editing, HIV research and vaccines among others in an organised way.

Ms Amina Chombo of Voice of America in Mombasa City said that knowledge of gene editing skills is crucial for journalists reporting at the grassroots.