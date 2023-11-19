State unveils plans to boost tourism in Malindi

The government has announced plans to breathe new life into Malindi town in Kilifi County as a prime tourist destination.

Through the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, the country has outlined a multi-faceted strategy to attract visitors and investors to the coastal town.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua has regretted that Malindi town, once a major tourist destination, has fallen behind in recent days, largely due to an unprecedented divestiture by several prominent investors, mainly of Italian origin.

Expressing his commitment to rekindle Malindi's historic link with Italian tourism, Dr Mutua revealed that negotiations were underway to attract Italian investors back to the coastal gem, capitalising on its "unique charm and cultural richness".

"By fostering partnerships and highlighting the town's untapped potential, the Ministry of Tourism aims to revitalise Malindi's economy and tourism sector," the CS said.

Dr Mutua also unveiled comprehensive measures to improve security in Malindi.

"These include working with local law enforcement agencies, implementing advanced surveillance systems and engaging the community in a collective effort to ensure a safe environment for residents and tourists."

The CS also announced plans to build new police stations.

The CS was the chief guest at this year's Italian Cuisine Festival at Kilili Baharini Beach Resort in Malindi on Saturday.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Italian trade agency, is part of efforts by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Italian food and wine tradition as a distinctive feature of Italian identity and culture.

The event was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Kenya, Roberto Natali.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that the revival of Malindi is not just about attracting tourists, but also about fostering a sustainable and vibrant community by providing jobs and other opportunities.

Dr Mutua's strategic approach also includes positioning Malindi and Watamu as Kenya's top entertainment destinations.