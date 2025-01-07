State to parents: Take Grade 7 pupils to school as they wait for KPSEA results

Parents with learners who sat the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) last year have been asked to allow the children to proceed to Grade 7 even as they wait for their results.

This came after reports that some learners did not report to school on Monday as the results are not yet to be released.

This, however, is a misconception since transition to junior school is automatic and KPSEA results are not used for placement.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the KPSEA reports are ready and will be sent directly to schools’ portals on the Kenya National Examinations Council website.

A spot check by the Nation showed that some learners remained at home when schools reopened on Monday.

“My child is joining junior school, but we have not received the KPSEA results. We are still waiting. We have been promised the results will be out this week,” said Mr Sammy Ngovi.

Another parent who requested anonymity said it did not make sense to expect children to proceed to a higher grade without the results of their last exams. The parent questioned how those who may be seeking transfers to other schools will manage to do so on time.

“The Ministry of Education needs to be more organised. If they expected Grade 7 learners to be in school at the beginning of this term then they should have released those results much earlier,” said the parent, who is also a teacher at a private school.

Learners in Grade 6 undertook the national assessment in October last year.

Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association national vice-chairperson Fuad Ali said that Grade 6 learners have transited to junior school as required.

“We are expecting the KPSEA results but the children who were assessed last year have all transited to Grade 7. The results do not stop us from continuing with Grade 7,” he said.

Mr Ali who is also the Tom Mboya Comprehensive School headteacher urged parents to take their Grade 6 children to school.

“Don’t wait for the results, we are adhering to the 100 per cent transition policy from Grade 6 to Junior School. We do not depend on the results of the assessment for the transition,” he said.