State to float Sh100 billion roads bond to offset bills: PS Paul Maringa

Infrastructure PS Paul Maringa.  

Infrastructure PS Paul Maringa.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The government will next month float a roads bond to clear the Sh100 billion debt that the State Department for Infrastructure owes various contractors in pending bills, the Nation has learnt.

