Most unsafe areas in Kenya? Not really, State says Northern counties have least crime

Northern frontier counties experience much peace compared to other parts of the country, a new research that could discredit the stereotypes associated with the region, shows.

The report by the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) on the state of crime and justice across the country over the past seven years, shows that Mandera, Wajir and Garissa had the least number of crimes reported.

Kippra benchmarked levels of crime on the basis of crime rates per 100,000 populations between 2015 and 2021 to inform on levels of safety across the country. Measuring on a scale of zero to one (0-1), 0 being worst and 1 best scenario, this means that if within a population of 100,000 people no crime is reported at all, a county scores 100 percent (or an index of 1).

Mandera emerged best with an overall score of 89 percent, followed by Wajir with 87 percent and Garissa (84 percent). The three counties have a combined population of 2.49 million, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2019 census, with Wajir having 781,263 residents, Mandera 867,457 residents and Garissa 841,353 residents, populations that fairly match those of many other counties.

Average score

Kippra shows that between 2015 and 2021, Mandera scored an average of 90 per cent in terms of all offences committed, apart from gender based violence (GBV) and 88 per cent for GBV. This was measured only in 2020 and 2021. Wajir scored 82 per cent on all offences committed and 92 percent in GBV. Garissa on the other hand scored 79 per cent in all offences committed and 90 per cent in GBV. A high percentage means there were less crimes in both all offences and GBV reported in the counties.

“The average score was 0.49, with only 23 counties scoring above this score. Wajir and Mandera had the highest scores of 0.92 and 0.90 respectively. Low scores in GBV crime rates were recorded in Lamu, Embu and Taita Taveta, indicating that there was high prevalence of GBV crime in those counties,” the Kippra report stated.

An analysis of all offences committed, a separate measure from GBV crimes, in the counties between 2015 and 2021 showed that Narok (80 percent), Kakamega (78 per cent), West Pokot (77 per cent), Migori (74 per cent), Kwale (73 percent), Nairobi (71 per cent) and Baringo (70 percent) close the list of 10 counties with the least number of crimes per 100,000 populations.

“The average score on this indicator was 0.57, only 26 counties scored above this score. Wajir and Mandera had the highest at 0.90 and 0.82 respectively. Counties recording high crime rates per 100,000 populations got low scores and they included Lamu, Nyeri and Embu,” Kippra stated.

Security and safety

Lamu, ranked the worst in terms of security and safety of residents, with a score of zero percent in all aspects of crime and justice, exposes its 143,920 residents to the worst security risks in Kenya.

Other counties with high incidences of all offences (apart from GBV) are Nyeri (17 per cent), Embu (30 percent) and Kwale (30 per cent). Meru, Taita Taveta and Kirinyaga are the other counties with low levels of safety, at below 40 per cent.

A separate analysis of GBV crimes in the counties in 2020 and 2021 showed that the crimes are least committed, or reported, in Wajir (92 per cent), Garissa (90 percent), Mandera (88 per cent), West Pokot (74 per cent), Kakamega (71 percent) and Marsabit (71 per cent).

On the other hand, GBV crimes were most committed (or reported) in Lamu (0 per cent), Embu (16 per cent) and Taita Taveta (19 per cent).

“GBV is great violation of human right, it undermines the development of victims and affects them physically, psychologically, thus affecting the victims in engaging in economic development of a country,” the report stated, noting that counties have supported GBV victims through psychological counselling, medical and legal support services.

“Low scores of counties on GBV indicator could also be attributed to Covid-19 following loss of income, jobs, and livelihoods, leading to increased cases of GBV,” the report noted.