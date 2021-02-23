State risks losing Sh3.9bn over cancelled medical equipment deal

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu during an interview at her office in Nairobi on October 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Sh4.9 billion HCIT project, part of the Sh62 billion MES contracts, was awarded to Seven Seas Technologies Limited, a local ICT firm, on October 2, 2017.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has warned that the government risks losing at least Sh3.92 billion in breach of agreement after the Ministry of Health, without notice, cancelled the Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions contract for the Managed Equipment Service (MES).

