State to recover 10,000-acre Miwani Sugar land

The government will reclaim 10,000 acres of land fraudulently acquired by a private company from Miwani Sugar.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Hamadi Boga told a National Assembly committee how the land was fictitiously transferred to Crossley Limited by people out to defraud the miller.

He said the Ministry of Lands has directed the Agriculture ministry to immediately lodge the original title together with the supporting documents so that the provisional title issued to Crossley Holdings Limited can be cancelled.

“We are already in talks with Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri and the plan to repossess the land is at an advance stage,” Prof Boga told the Agriculture committee chaired by Moiben MP Silas Tiren.

A meeting involving the legal team from the Agriculture ministry, Dr Muraguri and Miwani Sugar Joint Receiver Manager Francis Ooko held on September 30 resolved to reclaim the land.

No documents

Prof Boga said there is no document to show that Crossley Holdings Limited, which allegedly bought the leased land, paid any amount for the contested parcel.

Documents tabled before the committee shows the land was sold to Crossly Holdings on December 24, 2017 following a 1993 Kisumu court order.

However, Prof Boga said the company failed to pay Sh1.5 million bidding fee and also did not pay the Sh742 million auction amount. After the purported sale and transfer, the receiver managers moved to court to challenge the purported sale and transfer.

In a ruling on June 13, 2008, Justice John Mwera declared all the proceedings that led to the sale of the property null and void.

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment delivered on July 29, 2011, upheld Justice Mwera’s decision.

Despite the express court order, Prof Boga told MPs that the lands registry declined to implement the directive, which he noted has made it difficult to make any decisions on the future of the company.

“Besides the court proceedings, EACC and DPP did prefer criminal proceedings against the directors of Crossley Holdings Limited, the company itself and also other parties who participated in the fraudulent sale and the case is also subject of appeal in the High Court,” the PS said.

Sale was fictitious

The matter was raised in the House by nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi who argued that the sale of the land was fictitious.

Wednesday, members of the committee demanded to know the directors of Crossly Holdings that’s associated with Kibos Sugar Company chairman Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe.

In 2018, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the prosecution of Mr Chatthe, Crossley Holdings and seven other suspects for conspiracy to fraudulently transfer the land between 2007 and 2008.

Crossley, through a law suit, claims to have acquired the land through an auction in 2007 and wants the court to issue eviction order to the current occupants.

The company, which is represented by Mr James Orengo, claims the parcel of land registered as LR No 7545/3 is currently occupied partly by trespassers and illegal settlers.

In the alternative, the firm wants Sh4.6 billion being the current market value of the land, with interest from the date of filing the petition until payment is made in full.

Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary-General Richard Ogendo accused Crossley Holdings of attempting to defraud the State-owned miller of its prime land.