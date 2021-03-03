Blow to Knut, Kuppet as State recognises new teachers' union

The dispute between teachers and their employer continued yesterday when a third union was finally recognised by the government.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) signed a recognition agreement with the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (Kusnet).

The decision is expected to widen the gulf between the commission on one hand and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on the other. The two unions see Kusnet as a threat.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia and chairman Mubarak Twahir met Kusnet Secretary-General James Torome and other officials in Naivasha where they signed the agreement that gives the union powers to participate in the 2021-25 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

The deal also allows Kusnet to recruit members and represent special needs teachers on key issues with the government and other organisations.

It will also sit with the commission to address matters affecting its members.

Duly registered

“The Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers has been recognised and duly registered by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection,” the recognition agreement states.

The new deal leaves Kuppet and Knut in a precarious position as some of their members could join Kusnet.

Knut has about 20,000 members, Kusnet has 9,000 while Kuppet membership has grown to more than 100,000 in the past few years.

There are more than 15,000 special needs teachers across the country.

Some 200,000 teachers are not unionised, most of them former Knut members.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, Knut lost more than 78 per cent of its members in what its Secretary-General Wilson Sossion described as “illegal and discriminative policies introduced by the TSC”.

Special needs teachers

“Following the agreement, Kusnet will start receiving agency fees for special needs education teachers who are non-aligned,” Mr Torome said.

Last year, some 570 special needs education teachers moved to court to stop the commission from sending their dues to Kusnet, saying the union had not signed an agreement with TSC to represent them.

They also accused TSC of forcing them to subscribe to the union. The case was later settled out of court.

“We invite special needs teachers to join this union as we now have powers to fight for issues affecting them,” Mr Torome said.

Special needs teachers have over the years been complaining of not being represented at union level.

Their argument was that the challenges they face while handling children with special needs “also needs special treatment”.