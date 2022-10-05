State prosecutors allowed to form trade union

State prosecutors have received court’s nod to register a trade union to advance their job-related interests at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Employment and Labour Relations judge James Rika has reversed decision of the Registrar of Trade Unions to block the registration of the Kenya National Union of Public Prosecutors (KNUPP) following an objection raised by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

Justice Rika said public prosecutors, like other public officers, are entitled to come together, and have the ability to negotiate with their management from a position of strength, on a broad range of workplace and social issues.

He observed that the Constitution and the Labour Relations Act, grants prosecutors the rights and freedoms to associate and to act in combination.

“They must be facilitated by the Registrar of Trade Unions, in registration of their Trade Union, so that they can effectively engage with their Management [and the Advisory Board through Management], concerning labour relations in general, fair labour practices and their specific terms and conditions of service,” said Justice Rika.

He said KNUPP is a specialist trade union, with the object of advancing the rights and interests of a specialist group of lawyers, which cannot be lumped together with other public service unions.

Weaken existing unions

He quashed the registrar’s decision dated October 25, 2021 and directed her to “immediately and unconditionally, register the trade union, Kenya National Union of Public Prosecutors (KNUPP), issue the Certificate of Registration, and enter its name in the Register of Registered Trade Unions”.

The Registrar had declined the registration following an objection by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU [K]), that registration of KNUPP amounts to registration of a splinter trade union, which would weaken existing unions.

The Secretary- General of the COTU-Kenya in the objection dated July 19, 2021 stated that Public Prosecutors were their own managers/ leaders, in their respective stations.

The secretary-general added that their level of seniority does not justify them to have a trade union, specifically taking into consideration the prosecution duties they carry out on behalf of government.

Another reason for objection was that public service has many different trade unions, and if this not curtailed, this will weaken the already existing Unions, and by extension weaken the bargaining power of workers in Kenya.

Further, that such splinter unions would cause unnecessary fights amongst themselves instead of championing workers’ rights.

But Justice Rika said Cotu-Kenya failed to state if any of the allegedly multiple unions, represented the interests sought to be represented by KNUPP.

“COTU [K] did not state whether there is a community of interests, between the Appellant and the membership of any of the alleged multiple Trade Unions in the public service. Which Union in the public service sector, in the mind of COTU [K], represents Public Prosecutors, and is able to articulate their rights and interests, which are unique to them as lawyers serving in the Public Service?,” the judge asked.