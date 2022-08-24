State mulls enhanced medical cover for retired civil servants

The government has embarked on plans to improve the medical cover for retired civil servants by floating a tender for a study to design the operations of the self-funded scheme aimed at enhancing the comfort of senior citizens.

The State Department for Public Service is scouting for a consultant to conduct an actuarial study that would define the size of member contributions and benefits packages for the Post-retirement Medical Insurance Scheme (Primis) that will cover teachers, civil servants and members of the disciplined forces.

“The actuary should develop an actuarial model that projects the expected healthcare expenditure of members from the time they reach retirement age up to the death of the member,” the department said.

The medical insurance sector in Kenya is unfriendly to special customer groups such as the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions, who are forced to part with premium fees or miss out on coverage. The expensive age-rated premiums have negatively impacted the number of insured elderly people.

To reverse this trend, a consultancy picked by the National Treasury through the Insurance Regulatory Authority last year recommended radical changes in the industry’s operations, including the creation of an Ombudsman’s office to keep in check the activities of service providers and set maximum age-rated premiums charged on elderly citizens above 60 years and those with chronic conditions to curb discrimination. The consultants have proposed a 200 per cent limit on the difference between the lowest and highest premium charged for a particular age-rated health insurance product.

Ease pressure

Primis will be weaved into the current self-funded Public Service Superannuation Scheme (PSS), which was rolled out last year, in an attempt to ease pressure on public coffers.

Public servants contribute 7.5 per cent of their monthly pay to the PSSS with the government matching the contributions at a rate of 15 per cent of every worker’s monthly salary. The contributions from the state translate to about Sh6.9 billion monthly or Sh55.87 billion annually. PSSS has been lined with benefits, including tax incentives, while allowing members to access the funds even if they quit government before attaining the retirement age.

It will also have a vesting period of five years, allowing workers to access half of their savings, and is being eyed by the Housing ministry to boost mortgages and deliver the government’s promise of affordable homes.

Non-remittance of member contributions remains a threat, with the Treasury exploring ways of remitting civil servants' statutory deductions into pension funds. It is seeking options for statutory deductions from the exchequer directly into the civil servant pension funds. Treasury earlier this year ordered parastatals to include pension dues in their budgets and submit monthly reports on the status of staff pension contributions in an attempt to improve compliance.

Post-Retirement Medical Fund (PRMF) Regulations passed in October 2018 allow pension schemes and employers to set up medical funds for members or employees to save for post-retirement healthcare insurance.

Under the rules, workers have the option of saving through a medical fund without being required to be members of the sponsoring pension scheme.