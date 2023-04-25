State, Matiang'i pursue out-of-court deal in raid saga

Fred Matiang'i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (left) addresses journalists while flanked by his lawyer Danstan Omari (right)at Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A judge has extended orders barring security agencies from arresting former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i over an alleged police raid at his home, pending the conclusion of an ongoing out-of-court settlement deal.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo also granted the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Dr Matiang’i one week to conclude the truce process.

He directed them to file the final agreement in court.

Related

More follows

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.