State, Matiang'i pursue out-of-court deal in raid saga
A judge has extended orders barring security agencies from arresting former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i over an alleged police raid at his home, pending the conclusion of an ongoing out-of-court settlement deal.
Justice Kanyi Kimondo also granted the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Dr Matiang’i one week to conclude the truce process.
He directed them to file the final agreement in court.
More follows