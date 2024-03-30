State lauded for clampdown on misuse of veterinary drugs

The misuse of anesthetics for recreational purposes is one of the major challenges that the veterinary medicine industry is currently facing.

This is according to Dr Kelvin Osore, a veterinary surgeon, who is seeking to be elected the national chair of the Kenya Veterinary Association.

Dr Osore has acknowledged that the use of some controlled veterinary drugs poses a big threat to public health.

For this reason, Dr Osore has termed as timely, the recent government order for a fresh round of verification of licenses for pharmacies and agrovets by the Veterinary Medicine Directorate (VMD) and Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

However, he pointed out that the exercise goes beyond general law enforcement as it has implications for the regulation of the practice of veterinary medicine.

“This is not just an issue of concern here in Kenya but for other jurisdictions such as the US and UK where different formulations of anesthetics are abused by being mixed with other substances such as heroine,” Dr Osore said.

Drug and substance abuse

While announcing the order, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki noted that the abuse of drugs and other illicit substances has increased significantly.

A report recently released by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), also noted that some drugs intended for animal use have ended up being consumed for recreation, thus contributing to the proliferation of drug and substance abuse.

According to Dr Osore, the misuse of veterinary medicines not only has consequences on public health but also on animal welfare and food safety.

The veterinary surgeon said the practice where drugs are used and obtained without proper veterinary oversight, contributes to antimicrobial resistance, an urgent public health crisis.

“This practice also jeopardises the public trust bestowed upon veterinarians as per their oath to protect both human and animal life,” he said.

However, Dr Osore said there is need for a multifaceted approach that addresses both the supply and demand of the drugs as well as access to health.

Registered pharmacies and agrovets

“The wanton use of Prescription Only Medicines (POM) does not happen in a vacuum. It reflects our societal norms and values. We love shortcuts and quick riches as society, and this just a representation of that,” he said.

As part of the clampdown on drug and substance abuse, early this month the government released a list of registered alcohol manufacturers, pharmacies, chemist and agrovets in the country.

According to the list, which was released by the Ministry of Interior, only 15 companies in the country are recognised by the government as manufacturers of veterinary drugs.

All these manufacturers are based in Nairobi, except for one in Mlolongo (Machakos County) and another one in Thika (Kiambu County).

Additionally, the government listed 96 companies as the only permitted distributors of veterinary drugs across the country.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Boards also published a list of 5,245 registered pharmacies and chemists allowed to operate in the country.

Regulation of veterinary medicines

Meanwhile, Dr Osore has urged the relevant regulatory bodies, including the Kenya Veterinary Board and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, to enforce the government directive humanely.

He said giving professionals and businesses a reasonably extended period to regularise will lead to better compliance.

“The long lines witnessed at the two agencies as vets rushed to beat the deadline are a sign that our members are willing to comply. Extending this period is necessary to ensure order compliance that focuses on compliance instead of harassment,” Dr Osore said.

Regarding the Kenya Drug Authority Bill, which is currently in the Senate, Dr Osore urged senators to reject the bill’s push to revert the regulation of veterinary medicines to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.