State House: Moi staff, cars recalled before Ruto’s time

State House has denied claims that the government ordered the seizure of vehicles and redeployment of staff at former President Daniel arap Moi’s Kabarak home, two years after the country’s second died in February 2020.

Outgoing State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua said the vehicles, staff and security personnel attached to the former President’s office were withdrawn shortly after he died, and not during President William Ruto’s tenure, which began on September 13 when he took the oath of office.

“The benefits of a retired President are clearly spelt out in the Presidential Benefits Act, 2003 with Section 5 specifically stating that pensions and other benefits of a retired president (which include cars and staff) are to be enjoyed during his lifetime,” Mr Mbugua said in a statement,

He continued: “They cease from the day of his demise. Hence pension and other benefits entitled to former President Daniel Moi ceased on February 4, 2020.”

Mr Mbugua said the recalling of cars and staff was lawful and took place before President Ruto assumed office.

However, the Nation learnt that some of the cars were recalled only two months ago, shortly before the new administration took office.

One of the senior officers is said to have retained about five cars which were supposed to be used by President Moi for his domestic work and comfort when he was alive.

The cars were taken away about two months ago. Other officers seconded to Mzee Moi’s home at Kabarak said they surrendered their cars last year.