State House, lodges get Sh125m for renovations

State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury has allocated an additional Sh125 million to the Office of the President to renovate State House and state lodges.

