State forms special council in new plan to fight malaria

A mother and her baby sleep under a mosquito net.

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya needs Sh24 billion in the next four years and Sh6 billion annually to eradicate malaria, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday. 

