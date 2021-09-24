State drops terror accusations against German

The government has dropped terror accusations against German national Hans Dieter Wilhelm Schwing, who was arrested for allegedly supporting terrorism.

Schwing has instead been charged with working in Kenya without authorisation.

The charge sheet reads that on various dates between 2017 and September 20, 2021 he was found coordinating the acquisition of Kenyan alien cards and driving licenses for foreign nationals.

He was also accused of failing to comply with visitor pass terms.

He has denied the offenses when he appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi.

Earlier this week, investigating officer Dickson Ndaru said that the German is the director of Scoutlogic.com, a travel agency that aids European citizens to enter Kenya for business.

Schwing is also the director of You Drive, a driving school that assists Europeans to acquire licences in Kenya.

“The respondent has no record of the foreign immigrants that he has brought into the country, and he has no explanation on the reason why he helped them to enter the country or the kind of business they are engaged in,” the officer said.

The State further said it recently received intelligence of an impending terrorist threat in Mombasa.

“It’s strongly believed that the said attack is being orchestrated by persons who have gained access through the Moi International Airport, and facilitated by the two companies,” Mr Ndaru said when Mr Schwing was presented before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi.

The State Counsel said initial investigations had revealed that the foreigner works with an elaborate syndicate, whose members are based in Kenya and Europe.

“Police need time to investigate the identity of the foreigners who have come into the country illegally, verify their documents, their whereabouts and the exact nature of their business,” the prosecutor said.

Ms Oyugi asked the court to allow police to hold Mr Schwing for 10 days to facilitate investigation into the two companies and their directors. She described the accused as a flight risk as he has no fixed abode and has been living in guest houses. Detectives are also apprehensive that he might jeopardise investigations.

Police have forwarded the German’s travel documents to the Immigration department to trace his travel activities for the past two years.

But Mr Schwing, through lawyer Kyalo Matata, dismissed the terrorist link as baseless and an afterthought. He said Mr Schwing is not a director of the two companies mentioned.