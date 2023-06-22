State criticised over ‘fiscal indiscipline’ after submitting supplementary budget

President William Ruto’s government has received a bashing from a parliamentary committee chaired by his close ally for submitting supplementary budget estimates to the National Assembly for approval barely two weeks to the end of the financial year.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly on the Sh16.3 billion expenditure incurred in the 2022/23 financial year without the approval of MPs, the Budget and Appropriations (BAC) committee chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro noted that given the closeness to the end of the financial year, “some of these expenditures may not be realised”.

The committee also noted that bringing supplementary estimates to the House for approval too close to the end of the financial year impedes the oversight work of the House as there is no time to interrogate the expenditures.

The team further noted that “there is no justification and evidence of the money spent in line with the House rules as per the submitted estimates.”

“Without this critical information, the National Assembly may not be in a position to make an informed judgment on the rationality of the said expenditure,” the BAC report, which was adopted by the House yesterday, reads.

Of the Sh16.3 billion, Sh5.1 billion is in recurrent expenditure and Sh11.3 billion in development expenditure.

The committee warned the executive that in future, “the National Assembly may only be able to approve expenditures whose money has already been spent and evidence provided and not what was approved.”

“This is in accordance with the House Standing Orders and resolution of the House during the consideration of the supplementary estimates I for the financial year 2022/23,” the report adds.

Reorganisation of Sh3.6trn budget

The supplementary II estimates are a reorganization of the Sh3.6 trillion budget for the 2022/23 financial year passed by the House in May last year.

The mini-budget estimates were presented to the House on June 14, 2023, the eve of the presentation to the National Assembly of budget highlights and revenue-raising measures for the Sh3.6 trillion budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

The supplementary II, which has seen the budget for the executive office of the President shoot to Sh35.04 billion, comes barely two months after the adoption by the House of the supplementary budget I in April 2023.

Financial experts in government have previously warned that many supplementary budgets lead to fiscal indiscipline in the planning and expenditure of public funds.

The mini-budget as approved by the MPs in the morning sitting yesterday increases the government’s overall recurrent expenditure for the current financial year by Sh9.52 billion as it reduces its development expenditure by Sh35 billion.

In the current financial year that ends on June 30, 2023, the National Assembly approved Sh2.3 trillion, about 16.1 per cent of the GDP, in recurrent expenditure and Sh676.7 billion, about four per cent of GDP.

In the supplementary estimates, the State Department for Infrastructure was the biggest casualty losing Sh14.3 billion of its budget followed by the Crop Development Department which lost Sh6.74 billion, the Teachers Service Commission lost Sh4.6 billion and the Transport Department losing Sh969.8 million.

The Housing Department lost Sh1.7 billion at a time President Ruto has committed to delivering affordable housing for a majority of Kenyans living in squalid conditions.

The President has promised to build at least 200,000 affordable housing units by the end of his first term.

The National Treasury sought the approval of Sh3.12 billion, about 9.8 per cent, for the executive office of the President for the enhancement of operations and maintenance expenses. Of the amount, Sh2.6 billion is for State House affairs.

The Wildlife Department’s budget has been enhanced by Sh1.4 billion, about 16.3 per cent.

The State Department for Development of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands’ budget has been enhanced by Sh4.8 billion, with the Ministry of Defence losing Sh839.2 million.