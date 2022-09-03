State beefs up security in trouble spots ahead of top court verdict

The government has begun moving security officers, equipment and machinery across the country in anticipation of celebrations or protests in some towns and urban centres when the Supreme Court delivers its ruling on the presidential petition on Monday.

The move comes as the Nation established that Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who has spent the last 12 days in hospital, was discharged and could be back in control of the service in the coming days.

The IG was rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital and placed in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) after complaining of breathing difficulties before collapsing at his Karen home in Nairobi. He was discharged on Thursday afternoon.

Not taking a chance

The National Police Service is not taking a chance ahead of the declaration of the outcome of the presidential petition on Monday. Deputy Inspector-General of the National Police Service Edward Mbugua has ordered all regional commanders to deploy their officers in hot spot areas.

“The Supreme Court of Kenya will make a ruling on the presidential petition on Monday, September 5,” the DIG said in a letter to all regional commanders.

“Depending on the ruling, we expect various reactions from the public in hotspot areas such as violence and destruction of property, demonstrations and celebrations. You are directed to prepare operation orders on how to deal with the aftermath of the court ruling,” ordered the DIG.

Movement restrictions

The order by Mr Mbugua came a day after the US imposed movement restrictions on its personnel in Kisumu.

The lake side city was named by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission as one of the counties with the highest risk of election-related violence before the August polls.

Read: US issues security alert on Kisumu ahead of Supreme Court ruling

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place after elections, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly,” warned the US embassy.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on its government personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds US citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” added the Embassy.

Sparks of protests

There were sparks of protests in a number of urban areas when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced William Ruto as the president-elect on August 15, a situation the police are keen to prevent come Monday.

As part of the preparations in anticipation of protests, all areas identified as hotspots by the NCIC will over the weekend receive extra deployment of regular, AP and GSU officers. These are Kisumu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kericho, Mombasa and Uasin Gishu.

The other counties mapped by the NCIC as possible epicentres of violence – albeit at a lower risk – are Narok, Marsabit, Laikipia, Lamu, Baringo, Isiolo, Meru, Nandi, Samburu, Bomet, Embu, Nyandarua, Makueni, Busia, Taita-Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui and Kajiado.

The NPS officers will be also assisted by their counterparts from the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), the National Youth Service (NYS), the Kenya Forest Service and the Critical Infrastructure Unit.