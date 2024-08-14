Stanley Livondo, his partners in bitter feud over Sh2.7bn Zambia military windfall

A vicious battle has broken out at DLS International Group Ltd, the Kenyan firm accused of bribing Zambian officials for a Sh2.7 billion construction contract, a situation that has triggered a court-ordered freeze on the firm’s bank accounts in Kenya.

Simon Njoroge Ndungu, one of the shareholders who was also the firm’s managing director, has sued his business partners Stanley Livondo, David Kiguongo Kanja and Agnes Naini Walyaula at the Milimani High Court, with the two sides trading accusations of funds mismanagement.

Mr Kanja in his replying affidavit to the suit has accused Ndungu and Livondo of diverting company funds for their own benefit, an indication that there is an all-out fight within the company.

Mr Kanja holds that after Zambia released $.5.3million(Sh683.05 million) to DLS International Group in August 2023, he was locked out of company affairs but he often received notifications from DLS International’s bankers of huge cash withdrawals and transfers to personal accounts.

Justice Josephine Wayua Mongare froze DLS International Group’s two bank accounts on April 11, 2024, after Ndungu filed a case claiming that he had been locked out of company affairs after questioning an alleged plan to defraud Zambia in the Sh2.7 billion contract.

Sh1.3 billion

The court papers indicate that Zambia was set to release $10,600,000 (Sh1.3 billion) to DLS at the time Ndungu filed his case.

DLS International Group was awarded a Zambia Ministry of Defence tender for the construction of two level II hospitals and the upgrade of the military’s Maina Soko Hospital to a UN-level IV facility.

With the company owners now involved in a fight for control, and corruption and money laundering investigations in Nairobi and Lusaka, there is a real risk of the project going up in smoke at the expense of Zambian taxpayers.

Mr Kanja argues that his fears of misappropriation of funds were confirmed in March 2024 when Livondo informed him that Ndungu had entered into supplier contracts without Board resolutions, and withdrawn huge sums of money from company accounts.

Conflict of interest

“I am apprehensive that there has been misappropriation of the funds meant to execute the contract and that the applicant (Ndungu) and the 1st respondent (Livondo) have diverted the funds for their own personal expenses.

He adds that other directors tried to rescue the company by removing Ndungu as managing director and appointing Simon White as CEO.

Mr Kanja has asked the court to decline Ndungu’s prayer for revoking White’s appointment.

DLS International has filed an application seeking to bar Ndungu’s lawyers, Omuyoma & Company Advocates from acting in the matter for alleged conflict of interest.

Livondo, as DLS International Board chairperson, argues that the law firm incorporated DLS International and during that process acquired sensitive information that it could unfairly use in court to favour Ndungu’s case.

Walyaula has supported Livondo’s application to bar Omuyoma & Company Advocates from representing Ndungu.

Among the documents DLS and Livondo have filed in opposing Omuyoma & Company Advocates’ representation of Ndungu is an affidavit of service with various annexures.

One of the annexures is a May 2024 email exchange between South Africa’s Fouche Motors and Ndungu in which the latter was attempting to buy a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.3D ZX. The vehicle costs an equivalent of Sh15 million in South Africa, excluding taxes and shipping fees.

In his suit papers, Ndungu claims that he incorporated DLS International Group Ltd in Nairobi in February 2023 following a sit-down with Livondo, Kanja and Walyaula.

The four agreed that by pooling their efforts and resources, they could win and professionally execute the contract.

Ndungu holds that he introduced his business partners to companies in China that supplied DLS International Group with equipment for the first phase of the project.

Some of the suppliers listed in court papers are China Harzone Industry Corp, Aiway Aviation Technology Guangzhou Corporation and Weigao Medical International.

In Kenya, Ndungu claims to have introduced his partners to Villa Surgical & Equipment Ltd, Allied Plumbers Ltd, Plenser Ltd, Midmark Ltd and Integra Consulting Ltd which also houses DLS International Group and offers it consulting services.

DLS International owes suppliers $6,344,501 (Sh818 million).

Ndungu claims that several meetings with Livondo led him to believe that the Kenyan politician who relocated to Lusaka intended to defraud suppliers after getting paid by Zambia.

Informal meetings

“…I have had several informal meetings with the 1st respondent (Livondo). From the said meetings, I deduced that the 1st respondent is of the opinion that the 4th respondent (DLS International) should fail to honour its contractual relationships with its service providers. Owing to my upbringing and the professional courtesy extended to me by the service providers in previous projects with them, I blatantly declined the 1st respondent’s overtures,” Ndungu says in his court papers.

He adds that following his refusal, Livondo allegedly colluded with Kanja and Walyaula to lock him out of company affairs by informing stakeholders that Ndungu was no longer a shareholder.

Huge cash withdrawals

Livondo’s faction has in separate rebuttals claimed that they only relieved Ndungu of his duties as managing director after they noticed huge cash withdrawals and transfers to personal accounts.

“I wish to note that contrary to the applicant’s (Ndungu) claims, he is still a director and shareholder of the 4th respondent (DLS International) and was removed as a signatory to the bank accounts due to misuse of company finances as he transacted company funds without the approval of the company or (Board) resolutions. I further wish to state that the applicant has been running the affairs of DLS International separately to the exclusion of other directors, leading to misuse of funds and mismanagement,” Walyaula says in her replying affidavit.

DLS International initially operated out of an office at Ntashart Plaza in Nairobi. But on Tuesday, an employee of the property’s manager said that the firm moved out three months ago.