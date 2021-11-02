SRC dismisses striking health workers’ push for pay rise

By  Patrick Lang'at

County governors have also termed the health workers' demand for higher pay as unaffordable.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has dismissed the health workers’ push for an increment in risk allowance, siding with governors who had termed the demand for higher pay as unaffordable.

