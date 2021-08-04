Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

SRC on the spot over lack of data back-up

Lyn Mengich

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson Lyn Mengich during a press conference to deliver the outcome of the Third Public Sector Remuneration Review Cycle for the period 2021/22-2024/25 at the Hilton Hotel on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Commission’s directors forced to carry huge hard disks to their homes every day.
  • SRC is the custodian of all remuneration information for public and state officers in the country.

Data held by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) runs the risk of being lost after it emerged that the commission does not have an offsite back-up and disaster recovery centre.

