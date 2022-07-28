SRC abolishes plenary allowances for parliamentarians

Car grants for state officers and plenary sitting allowances for MCAs, MPs have been abolished in a new Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) gazette notice.

The monthly salary of President and the Deputy President have also been maintained at Sh1.44m and Sh1.2m respectively as MPs to earn Sh710, 000.

The government will save at least Sh382.2 million in plenary sitting allowances for the 416 members of the 13th Parliament.

The National Assembly has 349 MPs while Senate has 67 members, all earning a uniform plenary sitting allowance of Sh5,000.

While the National Assembly holds four sittings a week, the Senate has three.

The proposal by the MPs to have them get a Sh1.2 million salary was rejected by the SRC, leaving them with the Sh710,000 taxable salaries.