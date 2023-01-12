Squatters in Sh3bn Makueni land case told to appear in court

A court has directed a group of squatters claiming ownership of a 5,048-acre piece of land held by a settler in Makueni to testify orally to prove their entitlement to the property valued at Sh3 billion.

Justice Teresia Murigi declined to admit the squatters’ pre-recorded electronic evidence.

The 2,500 squatters filed the case last year seeking to reclaim ownership of the property, which they said was their ancestral land. They were evicted 75 years ago by Mr Robin Woodfall, they claim.

Their lawyer, Boniface Njiru, had asked the court to permit him to file electronic evidence “since some of the witnesses he intends to call are over 100 years old and may die before they testify”.

But the judge turned down the request saying: “The applicants ought to move with speed to have their evidence taken on a priority basis.”

The judge directed officials of the squatters’ group, Mamukii Society, who have sued Woodfall’s company, Stanley & Sons Limited, to file affidavits from the witnesses before January 17 when the case will be heard.

Mr Njiru had told court that members of the Akamba community living around Kiima Kiu in Kilome Makueni County “were forcefully removed from their land in 1940’s by Mr Robin Woodfall, a colonial settler”. The claimants were moved to Makindu and Ulu areas where they continue to live in makeshift houses.

Mamukii Society has named the National Lands Commission, Chief Land Registrar, Attorney-General, Makueni County Government and Stanley & Sons Limited as the respondents.

Opposing the request to table electronic evidence, Makueni County government and Stanley & Sons said the squatters had not tendered any evidence to demonstrate the witnesses “are very old and others over 100 years old.” The respondents said no medical reports were tabled to show the danger that would be occasioned on the lives of the witnesses.