Russian vaccine only authorised for emergency use, State says

Dr Willis Akhwale

The Covid-19 Taskforce Chairman Willis Akhwale who on March 31, 2021 said that the Pharmacy and Poisons Board is finalising a list of facilities that will be eligible to distribute the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has finally agreed that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is already in the country.

