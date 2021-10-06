KDF: Spouses of dead soldiers to lose pension upon remarrying

Widows and widowers of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers who enter into new relationships after the death of their spouses will soon not be eligible for pension.

Regulations recently published by the Defence ministry stipulate that no payment will be made to a person widowed by a KDF spouse if that individual is married to a different person and has no child with the deceased.

"Where any widow or widower to whom a pension has been awarded under this regulation remarries, or cohabits with any person as his wife or as her husband, the Board shall, if there is no child of the deceased under his or her charge, cease payment of the pension from the date next following such remarriage or cohabitation upon confirmation of the same,” the KDF Pensions and Gratuities Officers and Service Members Regulations, 2021 indicate.

“If the widow or widower has under his or her charge such child or children of the deceased the board may continue to pay the pension or any part thereof to the widow or widower or in the event of his or her death to an approved guardian.”

Double their portion

The regulations also state that pensions shall be denied to any widow or widower who abandons any of a deceased KDF officer's children, but states that when an officer is survived by children only or when payment to a widow ceases, the children shall be paid double their portion.

The strict regulations gazetted by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and Principal Secretary Ibrahim Mohamed on September 17 state, “the money is to be used in the maintenance and education of the child or children to the satisfaction of the [Pensions Assessment] Committee,”

Families of officers presumed dead under different circumstances— including those missing, prisoners of war and others stipulated under Section 298(3) of the KDF Act— are also covered by the regulations as long as they qualify.

Deceased officers’ children according to the rules, cease receiving the pensions when they get married or when they attain the age of 24 years.

“Where there is no widower or widow, or if the widow abandons any child of the deceased, the KDF committee may pay the pension to an approved guardian,” the regulations read.

Pending approval

The new rules, which are pending approval by the National Assembly, provide that no widow or widower shall be entitled to a pension award unless the marriage was recognised by any law.

In the past, some KDF widows, especially those whose husbands are categorised under presumption of death, complained that the ministry was delaying payment of their benefits.

The new regulations now provide that pensions and gratuities be paid within 90 days of an officers’ death or retirement.

Three years ago, the National Assembly annulled KDF’s proposal for fast-tracking pension and gratuity payments to officers and their families.

For polygamous officers and servicemen, the rules state, “the deceased officer or service member leaves more than one widow then the defendants’ pension shall be shared equally among them,”

“In the event of any one of them dies, her share of the defendants’ pension shall be paid to the child or shared equally among the children of the dead widow and in the case the dead widow leaves no child or children then the pension shall be paid to the remaining widow or shared equally among the remaining widows, accordingly," it says.

Disloyalty

The new rules give power to the Defence Council to halt pension for officers or service members when they have exhibited disloyalty by act or speech, unlawfully communicated or associated with the enemy during war in which Kenya is engaged in.

Those who commit criminal offences, leading to conviction or imprisonment, will also lose their dues.

KDF officers would be entitled to a pension after serving 10 years while service members would be eligible after serving 12 years.