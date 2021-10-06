KDF soldiers in Somalia
File | nation Media Group

News

Prime

KDF: Spouses of dead soldiers to lose pension upon remarrying

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

Widows and widowers of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers who enter into new relationships after the death of their spouses will soon not be eligible for pension.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.