Spinal injury survivor finds fame on TikTok

Eight years ago, Brian Muchiri was on his way home from a night out in Nakuru with four of his friends when they were hit by a truck. Three of them died on the spot, and Muchiri, then 19, broke his spine in two different places causing a C5-C7 injury that left him paralysed from my armpits down.

He was in third year at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology studying purchasing and supplies. He had to indefinitely drop out because he was too weak to go back to school in the early years, not to mention the financial strain that the disability caused his family.

“I was depressed for a long time after my accident. Though never diagnosed, it was clear that something was very wrong with me because I didn’t feel like I was functioning normally. My only regret was that I never sought professional help. Being disabled really weighed heavily on me and I had a hard time coming to terms with it.”

“Luckily, however, with a lot of help from family and friends, I have been able to overcome my depression and finally feel comfortable in my own skin,” adds the 28-year-old.

Muchiri, who lives with his parents, grandparents and uncle in Mang’u, Nakuru, is now a writer, storyteller, disability activist and content creator. He writes for the Potentash, a blog, and has previously written for Love Matters Africa and does consultancy work for various organisations that are involved with the inclusion, equity and empowerment of the disability community.

He is also the founder of Strong Spine Foundation, a community-based organisation that seeks to create accurate awareness about disability and is at the forefront in lobbying for legislation that benefits disabled people .

“I started Strong Spine in 2018, inspired by my friends who pooled their resources and bought me a powered wheelchair that gave me freedom and changed my life forever. I thought, ‘what about other disabled people who aren’t privileged enough to have friends who can come through for them?’.”

Huge following

He adds, “We seek to empower disabled people by offering them assistive devices that will contribute to their quality of life and make things easier. We push for physical accessibility to public buildings as well because we believe that this kind of inclusion will open new opportunities for disabled to live a life unmarred by inaccessibility.”

Over the years, his foundation has given out many wheelchairs to disabled people. Next month, in partnership with Safaricom, he will be handing over a huge batch of adult diapers in Nakuru County.

Muchiri has amassed a huge following on social media , especially TikTok where he has 105,000 followers, because of his ‘humorous side and fun spirit’.

“I have never thought of myself as a comedian. What I am, however, is a person who tries to take life lightly. I am very grateful for my TikTok following. It’s certainly not something I was expecting but I welcome it because it puts me in a unique position to create awareness about disability and challenge mindsets. If we can laugh and learn at the same time, then so be it. Many people have grown up believing that disabled people are sad and miserable, but we can also be happy, playful and relatable.”

He says that his inspiration for the videos come from his passion to educate people, as well as to show a different side of disability that they might not know.

“A typical day for me starts at 7am, going through my morning routine and being on my wheelchair by 9am. I listen to music, drive my wheelchair to my favourite tree where I get some work done, and maybe do a TikTok video in the afternoon. Lately, I have also been riding a handcycle in the evenings for exercise.

On days when I’m feeling a little bit more adventurous, you might see me on the streets of Nakuru, or at my favourite chill spot in town,” he says smiling.

Greatest supporters

Muchiri notes that his parents were, and still are, his greatest supporters in every sense of the word. They have been his primary caregivers and have gone on to offer support throughout his career and in all aspects of life.

He also acknowledges Rayhab Gachango, his mentor and editor at Potentash, who has also been instrumental in growing his career and shaping him into a decent writer who can make a living out of writing.

There have been friends he has met along the way as well, who he says have had an immense impact in his life.

As is with every life-changing event, Muchiri says that challenges come from all sides, most of which, however, will likely emanate from the inside.

“The worst days I have experienced started as a creation in my mind. With this in mind, I re-emphasise that healing and working through trauma is key in such situations. Once you are at peace with yourself, no matter how long it takes, external forces won’t weigh as heavy.

“To anyone going through the same experience, take heart in the fact that other people like me have gone through it too. It might take some time and effort but healing is an achievable goal.”

He currently wants to pursue personal development, learn new things, face new challenges and put himself in spaces where disabled people have previously not been in.