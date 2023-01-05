Speakers Amason Kingi, Moses Wetang'ula in Australia for Commonwealth forum

Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi and his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetan'gula are among leaders of parliaments from the Commonwealth attending a week-long conference in Canberra, Australia.

The 26th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), is being hosted by the Parliament of Australia.

It brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers – Clerks and their technical teams - of national parliaments of the sovereign states of the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, the leaders deliberated on various topics and emerging issues touching on parliamentary mandate, leadership, procedures and work processes.

Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi (left), his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetang'ula (centre) with other leaders on January 4, 2023 at a welcoming dinner for delegates attending the 26th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Canberra, Australia. Photo credit: Courtesy

Topics lined up for deliberations at the conference include Parliament and the (Covid-19) pandemic, security, role of Presiding Officers in leading parliamentary innovation.

A session on e-Parliament, presided over by Hon Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons, Canada, explored possibilities of enabling Parliament to leverage technology in their operations, activities and processes for institutional efficiency and to enhance public awareness of its functions and day-to-day operations.

The two Kenyan leaders travelled to Australia early this week in time for the official opening of the conference on Wednesday.