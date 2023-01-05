Speakers Amason Kingi, Moses Wetang'ula in Australia for Commonwealth forum
Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi and his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetan'gula are among leaders of parliaments from the Commonwealth attending a week-long conference in Canberra, Australia.
The 26th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), is being hosted by the Parliament of Australia.
It brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers – Clerks and their technical teams - of national parliaments of the sovereign states of the Commonwealth.
On Thursday, the leaders deliberated on various topics and emerging issues touching on parliamentary mandate, leadership, procedures and work processes.
Topics lined up for deliberations at the conference include Parliament and the (Covid-19) pandemic, security, role of Presiding Officers in leading parliamentary innovation.
A session on e-Parliament, presided over by Hon Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons, Canada, explored possibilities of enabling Parliament to leverage technology in their operations, activities and processes for institutional efficiency and to enhance public awareness of its functions and day-to-day operations.
The two Kenyan leaders travelled to Australia early this week in time for the official opening of the conference on Wednesday.
After the official opening of the conference, the delegates were treated to dinner co-hosted by the Australian Parliament leadership led by Hon Sue Lines-President of the Senate and Hon Milton Dick-Speaker of the House of Representatives.