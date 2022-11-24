Speaker Wetang'ula in Juba for Eala Games

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula Thursday led a group of lawmakers to South Sudan in readiness for the East African Parliamentary games that will kick off on Friday.

Kenya is among the Seven EAC Member states taking part in this year’s EALA Games which are hosted on a rotational basis among member states and aim at enhancing inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

Addressing the press after being received at Juba International Airport by the first Deputy Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly Hon. Oyet Nathaniel speaker Wetang’ula said that South Sudan had marked a great stride towards attaining peace and stability.

“Coming to Juba to participate in these games for many of us is like a homecoming since we all know that the Republic of South Sudan was born in Nairobi after a long procreated peace process that many of us participated in. Today we have arrived in Juba for East African Legislative games from all the seven East Africa Community countries”, said Speaker Wetang’ula.

The speaker said that the move was symbolic and an appreciation of the peace situation that South Sudan has marked a great milestone.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula Thursday led a group of lawmakers to South Sudan in readiness for the East African Parliamentary games that will kick off on Friday. Photo credit: Pool

“This sports bonanza is a very telling story that South Sudan has come of age. That South Sudan can host such an event of this nature in terms of sports,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

Members of Parliament drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan will participate in competitive games in various disciplines ranging from football, basketball, athletes, volleyball and darts netball among others.

The games that will take place in Juba the capital city of the Republic of South Sudan will last for seven days.

Mr Oyiet appreciated East African community countries for having given South Sudan an opportunity to host the games saying that the move is a clear indication that the country has made great strides towards attaining peace and tranquillity.