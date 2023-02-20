Speaker Kingi pleads with Australia to scale down travel advisories against Kenya

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged Western nations, and the Australian government in particular, to withdraw the numerous travel advisories against Kenya, warning that the advisories are injurious to the country’s tourism industry.

The speaker said the Kenya government has in the last 10 years made huge investments in its security architecture, arguing that it is only fair that travel advisories should align with this investment.

Consequently, he pointed out that the Australian government should review its policy on travel advisory so that Kenya can receive more tourists from Australia.

“It is important that the Australian government reviews the travel advisory against Kenya. We have put in place a lot of measures to curb incidents of terrorism in our country,” said Mr Kingi.

He was speaking on Monday when he hosted the Australian Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Witts at his office.

The two deputy speakers Kathuri Murungi (Senate) and Gladys Shollei of the National Assembly attended the meeting.

Mr Witts, who is on an official visit to Kenya, had paid a courtesy call to the Speaker to learn about the progress the Senate has made in executing its mandate since the inauguration of the 13th Parliament.

While he admitted that Kenya has made a lot of investment in upscaling its security regime, Mr Witts assured Mr Kingi that the advisories are under constant review.

He said that there has been a scale-down on the last advisories issued by the Asian country with the same applying to advisories issued against Nairobi.

“The security advisory issued by the government of Australia for its citizens’ not to travel to the coastal region has been scaled down,” said Mr Witts.