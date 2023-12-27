Southern Bypass partially closed for 28 days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass, affecting both bounds between Lang'ata Interchange and Ngong Interchange.

In a notice, Kenha said the road closure will start from Wednesday, December 27, 2023 to January 23, 2024.

"This is to allow for construction works for the installation of the Virtual Weighbridge along the section," Kenha said.

In order to minimise traffic disruption along the section, Kenha said the closure will affect one lane of each carriageway at a time.

As a result, motorists have been instructed to use one lane on each carriageway in both directions.

Drivers have been advised to approach the section with caution. However, traffic marshals and police will be on site to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In October 2023, Kenha urged motorists to exercise caution when using the bypass following a number of accidents.

The accidents were attributed to temporary speed bumps placed by a contractor on the busy road, but Kenha said the bumps are essential to safeguard completed road works.

"The Authority cautions motorists to be careful on this road," Kenha said in a statement distributed to newsrooms.

The roads agency further explained that the ongoing maintenance works on the Southern Bypass include surface dressing of the road, which it said is critical to seal cracks that appear as the bitumen ages.

It explained that ongoing maintenance works on the Southern Bypass include surface dressing to deal with the natural wear and tear of the road.

This surface dressing helps to seal cracks that appear as the bitumen ages. To monitor speeding on the Nairobi Southern Bypass, Kenha announced the installation of speed cameras on the road to ensure that road users adheres to set speed limits.

"We encourage motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits on this road at all times."

Kenha expressed regret over the accidents and promised to address the situation immediately.

To prevent accidents and protect lives, Transport CS Kpichumba Murkomen said the contractor had put up road signs and installed temporary quarry dust bumps in the freshly repaired areas.

Officially launched by President Mwai Kibaki in early 2012, the Sh17.1 billion, 28.6km dual carriageway, with 12km of slip roads and an additional 8.5km of service roads, has had its share of problems.

In June 2012, the project faced fierce opposition from the Friends of Nairobi National Park, who argued that building the road through Nairobi National Park would put other national parks at risk of development.

The lobby group successfully petitioned the National Environmental Tribunal to stop the government from starting construction in the disputed areas. The matter was later resolved.