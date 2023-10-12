South Korea taps Kenya in Africa hunt for World Expo vote

South Korea is banking on Kenya and peers in Africa to help the Asian country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, an official has revealed.

Lobbying allies

As South Korea competes against Saudi Arabia and Italy to host the global gathering of nations that happens every five years, Seoul says it is lobbying allies including Kenya to back its call to be the 2030 host.

And according to Mr Byung-yoon Ahn; the Vice-Mayor in charge of Administrative Affairs in the Busan Metropolitan City – a Korean port city that wants to host the event, Nairobi has shown good signs.

Supporting South Korea

“There are many countries, including Kenya, which have declared that they will be supporting South Korea in terms of the 2030 Busan expo. Not only that; we are confident that many other countries from Africa are also supporting this cause,” said Mr Byung in an interview with The Nation, on the sidelines of a Korea-Africa business meeting in Nairobi.

He spoke while attending a high-level meeting in Nairobi this week, whose objectives were, among others, seeking African support for the Korean bid.

The World Expo is technically known as International Registered Exhibitions.

“It is a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges of our time by offering a journey inside a universal theme through engaging and immersive activities,” says a post on its website. “World expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions and transform the host city for years to come.”

The last two expos were held in Milan (May to October 2015) and Dubai (2020, but pushed to October 2021 to March 2020), with the 2025 expo scheduled to happen in Japan from April 13 to October 13.

Poor to industrialised

Mr Byung said Africa will have a chance to learn from his country’s transformation from poor to industrialised.

“Korea is a nation that has transformed itself from a country that was receiving aid into a country that now also provides aid to other countries.

“So, the experiences that the Republic of Korea has experienced of being a poor nation that needed support and within all of the experiences of development, agriculture and also the private sectors and business sectors, those experiences will be very helpful into future developments in Kenya,” said Mr Byung.

“So, Korea is dedicated to becoming the centre of the global initiative when it comes to paying back the (poor) countries and also serving as a role model globally when it comes to development,” he added.

The Vice-Mayor noted that South Korea seeks to be a world model in the fields of climate change mitigation, the environment, and the relationship between rich and poor countries.

“With the slogan of ‘Transforming our World and Navigating Towards a Better Future’, these are the main reasons that Busan City wants to hold and host the 2030 expo,” said Mr Byung. “Through the Busan 2030 expo, Korea will be able to share the experiences of transforming from a developing country into a developed country.”

Busan Metropolitan City is home to one of the world’s busiest ports. It is South Korea’s second most populous city after Seoul.

“In Kenya, the capital city is Nairobi, and when it comes to the port facilities and the export and import facilities, Mombasa is the second largest city in Kenya. So, when it comes to understanding the differences and similarities between Seoul and Busan, it will be much easier to understand the differences between Nairobi and Mombasa,” said Mr Byung.



