Sons of former minister face extortion charges

Two sons of a former assistant minister are on trial in Nairobi in a case that may require two courts to compare notes.

Mr Musaari Kahiga Syongoh and his younger brother, Mr Jato Lugonzi Nyarambe Syongoh, have been charged with extortion, threatening to kill, among other offences. The charge sheet says they extorted “an estimated” Sh50 million from British businessman Chetan Babu Gohil while issuing various threats, charges they deny. They are out on bond.

They are sons of Zaddock Syongoh, the MP for Gwassi between 2002 and 2007 and who was the assistant minister for Financial Management Affairs in 2006.

The businessman they are alleged to have threatened is a British citizen, though educated partly in Kenya, who runs a company that engages in various businesses locally.

The brothers are being tried alongside Alvin Nzomo Muthami, an assistant of Mr Musaari’s. Mr Musaari’s younger brother took his plea two weeks ago. The other two had taken their plea on June 9, and they all face multiple charges. Mr Musaari’s other charges include impersonating an intelligence officer and being in possession of narcotics. Hearings are set to start on September 27.

But as the criminal case progresses at a Nairobi magistrate’s court, a sensational petition involving the key parties in the case was filed at the High Court in late August.

On August 24, Mr Musaari and Mr Nzomo filed a petition at the anti-corruption division of the High Court alleging that they have busted the businessman’s network of shady dealings that occasioned the siphoning of $30 million (Sh4.3 billion) from infrastructure projects in Kenya funded by loans from China between 2020 and 2022.

They say Mr Gohil’s company raised fictitious claims to companies like the China Communication and Construction Company (CCCC), bagged money, then stashed it in overseas accounts after passing it through “mules”— people who opened accounts and pretended to run them, though they were not in control of the transactions.

In the case, Mr Musaari and his assistant say that they are activists affiliated to the Agency for Global Veracity and Growth (AGVG). They say they got information from George Thomas Makuthi, a whistleblower who used to be the businessman’s accountant. Curiously, the whistleblower in question has been lined up as a witness against them in the criminal case they face.

In the High Court petition, Mr Musaari and Mr Nzomo say they have been facing threats and coercion as they unearth the “grand corruption”. They mention the criminal case against them as one of the ways of seeking to silence them.

Through their lawyer Wahome Njagi, they say they want to place the case under the custodianship of the court to ensure the matter is not suppressed. They asked the court to order an investigation into the matters and to make the report public, adding that they have no faith in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The businessman, Mr Gohil, is listed as an interested party in the High Court case. The other interested parties are the whistleblower and the CCCC. The case is set to be mentioned on September 21.

So, is it an extortion scheme busted (as per the criminal case) or a cash siphoning network caught with its hands in the cookie jar (as per the High Court case)?

Some of the evidence lined up by the prosecution in the criminal case include statements by a team that was hired by Mr Musaari in May to shoot a video capturing an arrest of Mr Gohil’s accountant. This team, witnesses say, included police officers, a police gun and a police car. Some had been brought there thinking they were shooting a film.

Prosecutors say snippets of the video were later sent to the businessman, with a threat that if he didn’t send Sh10 million, he would be killed for involvement in “terrorism”. Also lined up is a document recovered from Mr Musaari’s house, titled “14 Days of Hell”, in which he allegedly detailed his plan to exert pressure on various parties to get money.

In the High Court case, some of the evidence produced are audio recordings and screenshots of chats in which some of the parties allegedly confess to being part of the cash siphoning scheme. A number of financial statements showing the movement of large sums of money are also attached.