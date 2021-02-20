Sonko cites malice in ‘revival’ of old criminal case

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Kiambu Law Courts on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • The politician, who is currently in hospital under police watch awaiting terror charges, said Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji had been bringing up the 1997 criminal case, but the court had always rejected the submission.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has accused the government of using a decades old case, which was quashed in 2001, as an excuse to keep him in remand.

