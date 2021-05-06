Songs that defined Suluhu's state visit to Kenya

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Left: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a guard of honour at State House.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Suluhu personally selected the song to be played as she inspected the traditional guard of honour.
  • It was a subtle message about the agenda of her trip on her first ever state visit to Kenya.

What kind of message can one President deliver to another in a song?
For visiting President Samia Suluhu, there might have been one in the choice by the military brass band at State House.  

