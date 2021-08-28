Sonford Fish & Chips fast food eatery goes up in flames
Popular fast food eatery Sonford Fish and Chips went up in flames on Friday night shrotly after 10pm.
The fire quickly spread to the neighbouring stalls on Moi Avenue before fire fighters managed to put it out.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established though intial police report says the blaze started in the restaurant's kitchen.
Sonford, one of the most iconic eateries in Nairobi city, was operating round the clock before the introduction curfew.