Somalia signs deal to advance evidence-based policies

The Federal Republic of Somalia has received a capacity boost in the implementation of evidence-based policies around its national development plans.

This is after partnering with the International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED) to strengthen its capacity to generate and use evidence to design, implement and measurable impacts of public policies around its National Development Plan.

The five-year partnership will see ICED, the pioneer Africa-based international think-tank that combines research and innovation to develop the continent, work closely with Somalia's Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership, Mohamud Nur, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry said the new agreement will help the government achieve sustainable development that works for all.

“Monitoring and evaluation aspirations of the Somalia government has found a home at ICED,” said Mr Nur.

On the other hand, ICED’s President and CEO, Dr David Sarfo Ameyaw, said they are committed to collaborating with the Ministry to strengthen the government’s capacity and work closely to develop evidence products that can be used to enhance mainstreaming of evidence in the government development programmes in areas like agriculture, climate actions as well as youth and women empowerment.

"This partnership will be a mutual learning for all involved. ICED is always ready to work with African governments to tackle pressing challenges like food insecurity that threatens lives and livelihoods,” said Mr Ameyaw.