Somalia’s Hormuud Telcom celebrated at home for global awards

Hormuud Telecom was on Friday night celebrated for its recent global achievements that have brought Somalia’s telecommunications international recognition.

The coulorful ceremony at Jazeera Hotel in Mogadishu was attended by senior officials from the federal government of Somalia, past and present leaders – including from the opposition – businessmen, academics and representatives of the civil society.

Hormuud Telecom CEO, Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf, who won the telecommunications leader medal for the year 2023 at the World Telecommunication Awards, termed the company’s achievements a victory for the country.

“We are assembled here tonight to celebrate a collective victory. A victory you have worked hard for. It is a victory that the Somali people have worked for. It is a victory that has come because of the support that Hormuud Company has received from its partners,” he said.

Outstanding achievements

Ahmed is the 25th person to receive the telecommunications leader medal, which he was awarded on November 22, 2023 at a ceremony held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He competed against telecom company leaders from Germany, Spain, the UK, Bahrain and Singapore.

Ahmed has also won the international CXO of the Year Award, which is the highest accolade awarded by Africa Tech Festival. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CDOs and others who are involved in the development of communication and African tech space.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Salah Ahmed Jama (centre) and former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke (right) at the event. Photo credit: Courtesy

The award followed the GSMA Mobile Money, Global Mobile (GLOMO) and Changing Lives Award, which Hormuud Telecom won last year.

During the ceremony in Mogadishu, Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed, said Hormuud’s historic achievements have made Somalia proud.

Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed, during the ceremony. Photo credit: Courtesy

Former Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire, thanked the company for creating jobs for more than 100,000 citizens of Somalia, while making the country’s internet the cheapest in Africa and seventh cheapest in the world.

"Hormuud is a company for all Somalis, it is a Somali economy, it is a trust for all Somalis, and we all have a duty to protect it,” Khaire said.

Former Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire, during the ceremony. Photo credit: Courtesy

Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, also a former Prime Minister of Somalia, praised the company’s leadership for greatly contributing to the telco’s success story.

"The fact that Hormuud, a 21-year-old company, has beaten companies which have existed much longer reflects the good management of the company. I congratulate you for bringing success to Somalia," he said.

Somalia's development

Mohamud Abdikarin Gabeyre, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, described the company as a champion for companies in the country.