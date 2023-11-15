Somalia rolls out ID registration for residents of Banadir region

The Federal Government of Somalia, through the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), has officially launched the first phase of registration for residents of Banadir region.

NIRA Director General, Mr Abdiweli Tima’ade, has announced that ID card centers will be opened in all districts of the region.

Mr Tima’ade said a center will be established in every district for ease of access by all members of the community .

"We met here to launch the first phase of the registration of residents of Banadir region and we hope to quickly implement this phase. We also hope to reach other districts as soon as possible so that citizens can get these services at the nearest centres,” he said.

The Governor of Banadir region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yussuf Hussein Madale who issued with an ID card at his office, said the card will facilitate services that the government provides to its citizens. He urged all citizens to register themselves.

"The ID cards will ease the traffic burden that used to exist at the check-points. We want everyone to apply for the national ID card," he said.

Digital transformation

This follows the official launch of Somalia's national identification card and registration process by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Bare on September 16, 2023 in Mogadishu, in an exercise aimed at fostering digital transformation in the country.

Speaking on that occasion, the Prime Minister said the government was in the process of finally laying the foundation of a reliable and all-inclusive national identification system.

"We have passed regulatory frameworks, a Data Privacy Act, all to protect citizens. This milestone will improve services, boost the private sector, create jobs and stabilise our country,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that for more than three decades, Somalia's digital identity system had stagnated, a situation the government is now seeking to change for the better.

After the official launch of the system, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the Prime Minister were the first to be issued with the national IDs.

At the time, the President was in the city of Dhusamareb at the time commanding the fight against Al-Shabab in central Somalia.

National ID system

The government thereafter said all citizens of Somalia are eligible to be issued with the national ID cards.

At the official launch, Mr Tima’ade stated that the ID system represents trust, security and progress in Somalia. He added that the system will empower citizens, stimulate economic growth and bolster national security.

“Our presentation offers a comprehensive overview of the National ID system, covering identification system, technology, readiness, governance and legal frameworks. It provides a holistic perspective on our work, emphasising how the system improves social services, address grievances and prioritizes data privacy. Our goal is to establish a secure and efficient National Identification system” said Tima’ade.

He expressed optimism that the inception of the national ID card system will help the people of Somalia overcome the myriad socioeconomic challenges that have been hindering national development while advancing democracy and the rule of law in the country.