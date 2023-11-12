Somalia Prime Minister invites investors to the country

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has opened the doors for investors to do business in the country.

Speaking at the Somalia Blue Economy Conference 2023 in Mogadishu, Barre acknowledged that the country is facing challenges in economic development, including security and infrastructure development.

However, he assured investors that the country will provide the necessary support to investors.

"We are telling investors that the country is ready to do business with them for mutual benefit. I thank everyone who supported us in the debt relief programme of our country," Barre said.

Business opportunities

He also thanked the representatives of the international community who attended the meeting and praised Somali businessmen for contributing to the Blue Economy investment in the country.

Fisheries and Blue Economy minister, Mr Ahmed Hassan Adan, while speaking at the event, urged business people to seek opportunities to do business in the department. He also thanked USAID and UK Development agencies for supporting the meeting.

Somalia has one of the longest coastlines in Africa.

"I am telling Somali people, you have been given an opportunity to work with international stakeholders who want to invest in the country, especially in this sector," he said.

Climate change

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, said the ties between her country and Somalia are strong, and that his country was ready to work with the government to tap on the Blue Economy potential.

"Why Blue Economy is important to Somalia? I think it doesn’t need much explanation because we see the blue color and the national flag of Somalia. Somalia and China have been brothers and sisters for centuries," the envoy said.

The head of USAID Mrs Sheri Nauane Duncan-Jones stressed the importance of development and investment of the Blue Economy for Somalia. She said they are ready to support the development of this important sector.

"The Somali leadership has demonstrated strong commitment to progress and resilience demonstrating that bright future for Somalia is possible. However, as we all know climate change is threatening the growth and the competitiveness of key productive sectors in Somalia.”