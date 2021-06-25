KDF soldiers
Soldiers killed, others injured as military chopper crashes in Kajiado

By  Vincent Achuka

  • 10 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers are said to have lost their lives, with 13 injured .
  • By late Thursday evening the Kenya Defence Forces had not yet confirmed the total death toll.

The mangled wreckage of a helicopter and charred bodies strewn in a thicket in Ol Tepesi in Kajiado West were all that remained after a routine military exercise ended in a tragic crash on Thursday. 

