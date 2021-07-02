KDF soldiers
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Soldiers killed in chopper crash were on frontline in Somalia  

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The soldiers were on routine military training exercise when their helicopter came down.
  • Fallen soldiers praised for having worked with distinction for the duration that they got to work at the Kenya Air Force (KAF).

They survived the harsh battle ground that was Operation Linda Nchi in Somalia, only to be killed in a military training exercise at home on June 24 when their helicopter crashed in Ol Tepesi, Kajiado county.

