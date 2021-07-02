Soldiers killed in chopper crash were on frontline in Somalia  

They survived the harsh battle ground that was Operation Linda Nchi in Somalia, only to be killed in a military training exercise at home on June 24 when their helicopter crashed in Ol Tepesi, Kajiado county.

This is the sad story of nine of the 11 soldiers that were killed in the 9am military chopper crash during a routine training exercise.

The nine fallen heroes namely; Joshua Obare Odera (Warrant Officer 2), Tarcisio Wandera Namboka (Warrant Officer 2), Senior Sergeants Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, Bob Kipkemoi Aruasa and Anthony Simon Kamuti, Sergeants Steve Ombuka Angwenyi, Stephen Omarian Omale, Corporal Boniface Ogati Mocheche and Superintendent Thomas Shekeine will be remembered for the roles they played during Operation Linda Nchi -- the country’s first incursion into Somalia in 2011. The move was aimed at neutralising terror group al-Shabaab’s operations.

According to a KDF tribute to the fallen soldiers, the nine had, before their demise, been decorated with Operation Linda Nchi and constitution medals for the roles they played during the incursion.

Additionally, they were praised for having worked with distinction for the duration that they got to work at the Kenya Air Force (KAF).

Odera had been working as a technician at the KAF since May 4, 1990 when he joined the service.

Four years later, his colleague Wandera joined the force and until his demise, had been working as a nurse attached to the Moi Air Base Medical Centre.

Military helicopters at the scene of the military helicopter crash on June 24, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Wanyonyi joined the Kenya Air Force in 1994, where he worked as a technician alongside Kipkemoi who joined the force on August 3, 2002. Kamuti joined the force a year later, on September 23, 2003; Ombuka on October 29, 2007 and Omarian on October 29, 2007.

Ogati joined the air force on October 25, 2010 and has been working as an air loadmaster squadron, while Shekeine joined the air force on December 7, 2014 and has been working as a flight attendant until his untimely demise.

The other two soldiers who died alongside them -- Senior Sergeant Irene Wanjiku Githinji, a flight attendant attached to the VIP wing and Sergeant Josphat Muriuki Maingi, a load master squadron, were not in Operation Linda Nchi but they were also praised for having worked with distinction and winning United Nations and Constitution medals.

A load master is responsible for securing the cargo and passengers aboard an aircraft for a particular mission. They communicate with the pilots in the flight deck to achieve their mission's success.

A private requiem mass attended by their close friends, family and colleagues led by Kenya Air Force Commander Major General Francis Ogolla was held yesterday at the Moi Airbase gymnasium.

In his tribute, the Major General hailed the soldiers as hard working and dedicated Service members who had earned respect from their seniors, peers and juniors.

He said the cruel hand of death has robbed the KAF of dedicated, loyal and hardworking service members whose future was bright.

Ill-fated helicopter

“It is with deep sorrow that, on behalf of Kenya Air Force – Moi Air Base fraternity, I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families at this moment of grief, following the demise of your loved ones and our colleagues. The service members worked at the Kenya Air Force until they met their death. They were devoted, obedient and promising, cheerful and pleasant to work with,” partly read the tribute.

The ill-fated helicopter crossed from Kisamis town over Olorogai hill on its way to Oltinka, a dense thicket where temperatures get extremely high during the day, when the accident occurred. On board were the 23 soldiers, including two pilots and their squad leader.

Kajiado West Deputy County Commissioner Muranga Morakwa on the same day confirmed that 10 soldiers had lost their lives in the accident.

“Sadly, we have lost 10 soldiers while 13 have been taken to hospital,” he said.

Preliminary findings of the early morning crash are yet to be made public.

KDF, in a statement released on the same day, said the crash was being investigated by aircraft accident investigators.

“Aircraft accident investigators are also at the crash site to establish the cause of the accident. The entire KDF thanks the locals and all the first responders for their assistance during the rescue efforts,” read the statement signed by KDF Spokesperson Zipporah Kioko.

The survivors of the crash are recuperating at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi, where they last week received in person goodwill messages from their senior commanders, Defence CS Monica Juma and President Uhuru Kenyatta.