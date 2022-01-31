Social media cuts television, radio dominance as news source

Global messaging application WhatsApp was picked as the most used social media platform by 27 per cent of respondents. 

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The use of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to get news content has increased by 14 per cent over the past year, according to a new survey by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), underlining the fast-changing local news consumption landscape. 

