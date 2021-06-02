So you choose to mind your business? Please think again

We are all familiar with the English saying ‘mind your own business’.

You won’t miss it in conversations with friends advising one another to focus on issues that directly concern them in order to live a peaceful life.

The idea behind this counsel is that people should refrain from interfering in situations that do not affect them directly.

This idea is beneficial under certain circumstances since it prevents people from meddling in affairs that don’t touch on their lives, thus saving them from trouble that could arise from such interference.

However, complete adherence to this advice may prove detrimental, especially in circumstances where failure to intervene may result in dire consequences. For instance, in the event of mob justice, failure to intervene could result into a death or fatal injury.

In such a situation, we have various classes of people — the perpetrators, the onlookers and the passers-by who, of course, choose to mind their own business.

Human rights abuse

However, what the passers-by fail to realise is that their choice not to intervene is a contributor to the victim’s death or injury.

An example of such a situation was witnessed in Kisumu on March 24 when Beatrice Magolo, a hawker, was dragged on tarmac by a county government vehicle for allegedly breaching city by-laws on hawking.

No one intervened in this incident that had all hallmarks of human rights abuse and in the end, the woman was badly bruised.

Failure to intervene, in the name of ‘minding our own business’, can therefore be viewed as neglect to perform our constitutional responsibilities as citizens.

Under the 2010 Constitution, Kenyans are obliged to uphold human dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms under the Bill of Rights. Thus walking away from situations requiring our intervention, creates room for violation of those rights.

Next time you think of ‘minding your own business,’ consider the likely consequences of your failure to take action.

Leency, 18, is a first-year Law student at the University of Nairobi.