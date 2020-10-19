What sleeping hungry taught me about money, selflessness

Don’t be too free with your money, or you will sleep hungry!

There was this one night that I swore would be the first and last time I would go to bed on an empty stomach. I vowed to always stick to the budget no matter what. It was one of those eye opening experiences that I would not wish on my worst enemy.

The next day, it had me thinking that there are people who go through that on a daily basis because of poverty, and remembered a friend telling me that he only fears two things in this world: God and poverty. Lack knows no age, gender or profession. It gradually grinds one down mentally and physically, leaving you with no hope in life.

That’s why you will find the poor in the society are willing to go to extremes to put a meal on the table. Their desperation makes them vulnerable to those I consider inhumane and cruel.

Stealing oil

I have heard of real life stories of people risking their lives stealing oil from electricity transformers to sell and feed their families. How does one gain courage to do that, you ask? Well, try going without food for several days and you will see the crazy ideas that will pop up on your mind.

All in all, it’s painful to see young innocent children with their malnourished bodies and families across the country going for weeks without eating in this day and age.

Official data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that, out of a total under-five population of seven million, 1.82 million or 26 percent are suffering from chronic malnutrition.

I believe that, if we tap into our humane side and put our selfish interests aside, we can come up with numerous ways and resources that can aid in eradicating poverty and hunger in our country.

Unity is strength

Keeping in mind that unity is strength and with just a little effort from those of us who are stable, we can try to make their lives better. It will be a wonderful sight, seeing smiles on their faces.

So, the next time you want to throw food away, remember that there is someone who really needs it out there.

