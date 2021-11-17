Mohammed Badi

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi.

Francis Nderitu | Nation Media 

Slashed budget signals end of the road for NMS

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury has slashed the budget for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for the new budget, signalling an end of the short tenure of the entity.

